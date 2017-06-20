UN: Azerbaijan’s activity to accommodate IDPs should be welcomed

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan is one of the countries with the biggest number of internally displaced persons, said Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan Furio De Angelis.

He made the remarks at an event dedicated to the World Refugee Day in Baku June 20.

Furio De Angelis noted that Azerbaijan has done a lot and continues to do for the citizens who became IDPs as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He said that Azerbaijan underwent the tragedy of war due to this conflict. Azerbaijan suffered human losses and faced economic deprivation, however, despite this, it managed to cope with the problems and turn into a modern country, added the UN official.

The UNHCR representative also said that the measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to accommodate IDPs are worthy of approval and should be welcomed.

Refugees shouldn’t be left without attention, said Furio De Angelis, adding that the UNHCR Office hopes that international donors will pay more attention to refugee problems.

He also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the assistance in solving problems of asylum seekers from other countries.