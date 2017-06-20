Putin hopes for good relations with Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that good relations between Moscow and Bishkek will keep their friendly relations after the change of Kyrgyz president in October, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Putin made the statement at the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev in Moscow June 20.

"I hope that everything that was laid during the term of your presidency, which expires soon, will be continued, and we will be strengthening bilateral relations and relations in the whole region," Putin said.

Russian president noted that, Moscow and Bishkek are "close allies and reliable friends.”

Atambayev, in turn, noted that Russian-Kyrgyz relations should develop dynamically and thanked Russia for great support rendered to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz president is on the state visit to Russia at the invitation of Vladimir Putin.

The next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will be held October 15, 2017. Atambayev has no right to participate in the upcoming election, since the Kyrgyz law prohibits the country’s citizens from being elected president for two consecutive terms.

