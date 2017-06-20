Turkey in talks with Russia to buy its S-400 missile system

2017-06-20 15:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey continues talks with Russia to buy its S-400 air missile defense system, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, the country’s media reported June 20.

Yildirim noted that the sides haven’t reached a final decision on this matter yet.

Earlier, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus also noted that Turkey and Russia hadn’t yet reached a final decision regarding the agreement on the supplies of the country’s S-400 air missile defense system to Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu