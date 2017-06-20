Ilham Aliyev visits German Embassy to offer condolences over Helmut Kohl’s death

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Embassy of Germany to offer condolences over the death of former Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Helmut Kohl.

The head of state signed a book of condolences.

Then President Ilham Aliyev spoke with ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Michael Kindsgrab.

The head of state extended condolences to the people of Germany over the death of Helmut Kohl. President Ilham Aliyev hailed outstanding statesman, great and historical figure Helmut Kohl’s significant services to his people.

“He played an indispensable role in the unification of Germany and strengthening of the European Union,” said the Azerbaijani president.

The head of state said national leader Heydar Aliyev and Helmut Kohl established Azerbaijani-German relations. President Ilham Aliyev said that during his presidency Heydar Aliyev paid one of his first visits to Germany, adding that this visit and meetings held with the late Helmut Kohl laid the foundation of bilateral relations. The head of state said the national leader shared his good impressions from the meeting with Helmut Kohl with him.

President Ilham Aliyev said bilateral relations between the two countries successfully develop, adding that cooperation covers several fields and has good prospects.

Ambassador Michael Kindsgrab thanked for condolences and kind words. He highlighted the development of Azerbaijani-German relations.

They exchanged views over preparations for the 200th jubilee of Germans’ arrival in Azerbaijan.