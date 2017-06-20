Khamenei’s advisor: US senate new act violates JCPOA

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



The US Senate’s resolution to impose new sanctions on Iran, violates the nuclear deal signed between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said.



The Senate resolution certainly is at odds with the soul and text of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Velayati said, ISNA news agency reported June 20.



Velayati, who is a member of Iran’s Supervising Board for Implementation of the JCPOA, said that Iran has informed the Europeans about the violations.



Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a letter to Federica Mogherini, high Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy has clearly acknowledged her about violation of the JCPOA’s ‎26, 27 and 28 clauses, the Iranian official said.



He further claimed that Europeans have confirmed that the US has breached the JCPOA, without unveiling more details.



The US side again showed that it could not be trusted, he said.



On June 15, the US Senate voted for a legislation to impose non-nuclear sanctions on Iran for its disputed ballistic missile programs.



Earlier Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said that the US Senate approval was carefully discussed and necessary decisions were made for reciprocal acts and moves during the latest meeting of the Supervising Board for Implementation of the JCPOA.