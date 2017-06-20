Azercell launches free Coding Kids – Summer Course project for schoolchildren

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC is starting a new project with the support of Pasha Bank. Coding Kids – Summer Course project designed for kids and teenagers will introduce them other useful possibilities for using computers and phones besides playing and entertainment. Through the coding offered by the Center, the kids will be opened to a new world. This project will provide an opportunity for the children to obtain unique knowledge and skills for their development.

Coding Kids – Summer Course project has been designed for school children aged 9-11 and 12-15. The course for children aged 9-11 includes Introduction into IT and Computer Science, Coding Techniques and Creating Apps while 12-15 year-olds will study subjects, such as Intro into Computer Science, Programming in HTML/CSS/Javascript, Creating apps and Basic Databases. The duration of the program is 6 weeks. The lessons will be be held twice a week for free by instructor Gunay Kazimzada based on interactive methods at Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. The deadline for application is July 1st, 2017. Admission exam will be held on July 3 and the lesson will start on July 15. The schoolchildren can use the following link to get registered for the program:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1R2sR9f1b1nI0jiLYwYM9sr5A0BgNYMhEh0IXdgxfxsU/edit

The applicants will be invited to mathematical and logical exam and will receive invitation to the course based on their exam results.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



