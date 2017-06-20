New head of Uzbek Chamber of Commerce & Industry elected

2017-06-20 17:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 20

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

On June 20, Adham Ikramov was elected as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, said the press service of the Chamber.

He succeeded Alisher Shaykhov on this position.

Earlier, Ikramov served as first deputy state advisor to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for organizational and personnel matters and as rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President.