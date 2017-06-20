Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan ensures regional security, Putin says

2017-06-20 17:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The presence of Russia's military base in Kyrgyzstan ensures security in the Central Asian region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after negotiations with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev in Moscow June 20, RIA Novosti reported.

“Military-technical and military cooperation is an important component of the strategic relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan... Today we also confirmed our common understanding that the presence of the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan is important for ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region, and this meets our long-term interests and the interests of all our allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” Putin said.

Russian president also said that he agreed with Atambayev to step up cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“We agreed with our Kyrgyz partners to continue close cooperation in the fight against terrorism and propaganda of extremist ideology, and expressed our support for building up cooperation in this sphere within international regional organizations, including the specialized structures of the CSTO and the SCO,” he said.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova