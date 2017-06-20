Russia and Kyrgyzstan sign protocol on writing off debts

Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed a protocol to the 2012 intergovernmental agreement on writing off Kyrgyz debts to Russia, the Kremlin’s press service said in a message June 20.

The document was signed during the visit of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev to Moscow.

Moreover, Atambayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a declaration on strengthening the alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The two countries also signed a treaty on the development of military-technical cooperation and an intergovernmental agreement on the legal status of representative offices of the migration authorities.

Besides, bilateral agreements in health and financial education and on exchange of statistical information on mutual trade were signed during Atambayev’s visit to Russia.