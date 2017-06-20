US embassy celebrates opening of the Ganja American Corner

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan is pleased to open the Ganja American Corner, located at Ganja’s Central Library. Ambassador Cekuta attended the opening ceremony, delivering brief remarks about the importance of the American Corner as a resource for the local community. Representatives of Ganja’s Executive Committee and Ministry of Culture were also present. The Embassy presented new equipment, technology and materials to the library, and the space will be open for language learning and educational programming this summer. Ambassador Cekuta also met with alumni of U.S. government exchange programs to learn how their experience in the U.S. has helped them in their careers, and what they are doing to give back to their community in Ganja.

The American Corner Program, which includes a flagship Baku American Center at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and regional American Corners in Ganja, Kurdemir, Salyan and Xachmas, is an excellent resource for Azerbaijanis looking to improve their English, access information about the United States, learn more about educational or exchange opportunities, or participate in innovative high-tech projects at the Maker Space. The corners offer lectures, conversation clubs, and a variety of other activities, as well as free internet and computer access for everyone in the community.

For more information about the Ganja American Center, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/americancenterbaku/ or contact the U.S. Embassy’s Information Center at 488 3300, x3617.