New appointment at PASHA Bank’s Georgian subsidiary

2017-06-20 19:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Farid Mammadov was appointed chairman of the Supervisory Board at PASHA Bank Georgia, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank, reads a message on the PASHA Bank Georgia website.

This position was earlier held by Mir Jamal Pashayev, who remained a member of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board also includes Jalal Gasimov, Taleh Kazimov and Cenk Eynehan.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank was established in 2007 and its Georgian subsidiary has been operating since 2013.