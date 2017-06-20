OSCE MG visit to South Caucasus no different from previous ones: Seyidov

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the South Caucasus and their appeal to the sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are no different from the previous ones, Samad Seyidov, chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, told Trend June 20.

He said that no specific opinions were voiced during the visit of the co-chairs to the region. Seyidov stressed that the co-chairs should specify and disclose the truth, not hide the reality.

“The reality is that Armenia has occupied Azerbaijani lands and isn’t going to leave the occupied territories, and Armenia carries out provocations against Azerbaijan every day and is far from resolving this issue peacefully and within the framework of the law,” he said. “If the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs voice these realities, the conflict will be resolved. They see this truth, but they aren’t going to accept it.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.