Uzbek president okays deals with Russia on labor migration co-op

2017-06-20 19:50 | www.trend.az

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 20

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree has approved the Uzbek-Russian intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in the field of labor migration.

In particular, agreements on the organized recruitment of Uzbek citizens for temporary work in Russia, and on the mutual establishment of representative offices of migration authorities have been approved by the Uzbek president.

The agreements were signed during the visit of the Uzbek president to Moscow April 4-5.

Once the agreements come into force, they will contribute to the security and tranquility of the Uzbek citizens working in Russia.