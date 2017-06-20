Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz eyes to undergo re-branding

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 20

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz and the Republican Council of Trade Union of Oil, Gas and Geology Workers have announced an open contest for the creation of a new logo and slogan for the company.

Companies and agencies as well as private persons can take part in the contest.

The logos and slogans will be evaluated according to such criteria as creativity and innovation, reflection of the philosophy, mission and values of the company, the depth and brevity of the idea, as well as adaptability to various carriers.

The slogan should be adapted to three languages – Uzbek, Russian and English.

The commission will select 50 best projects and will hold an open contest among the finalists. The winner will receive Chevrolet Spark car as a prize.

The projects are accepted until July 21. The results of the contest will be announced until August 25, and the winner will be awarded August 30.