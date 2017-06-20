SOCAR overhauls platform at Darwin Bank field

2017-06-20 20:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has commissioned the platform #500 after a major overhaul at the Darwin Bank offshore field, SOCAR said in a message on its website June 20.

“Some ​​1,619 square meters of the platform’s territory have been overhauled, and anticorrosive measures have been applied on the territory of 2,350 square meters,” the message said.

SOCAR produced 3.1 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-May 2017 as compared to 3.16 million tons in the same period of 2016.

In 2016, SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. In total, oil production stood at 41.03 million tons in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.