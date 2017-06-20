Azerbaijan, Latvia agree to expand co-op in a variety of fields (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Latvia today signed a protocol following the 7th meeting of the Latvia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

The agreement was signed by co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission – Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyngulu Baghirov and Latvian Minister for Transport Uldis Augulis.

The protocol envisages the development and expansion of the Azerbaijan-Latvia cooperation in trade, investment, science, education, culture, tourism, transportation, communications, agriculture, health, energy, construction, regional development, environmental protection, labor, employment and social protection of population.

The sides also discussed a draft memorandum of understanding between the justice ministries of Azerbaijan and Latvia and a number of other bilateral agreements.

The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Latvia.