ADY: Azerbaijan ready to support China in cargo transportation

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is ready to provide any support to China in the cargo transportation through its territory, said Head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Javid Gurbanov.

He made the remarks in Baku in a meeting with Deputy Director General of Chengdu International Railway Services Co. Zhang Jing.

Addressing the meeting, Gurbanov noted that Azerbaijan uses all its opportunities to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of cargo transportation through its territory, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message June 20.

Zhang Jing, for his part, expressed interest in using transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan for delivering the Chinese goods to Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Turkey and Georgia.