Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen of Defence Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed orders to award a group of servicemen of the Defence Ministry.

Under the presidential order, four servicemen received Major-General military rank. One person received Honored Lawyer and one person Honorary Doctor titles. Two people were awarded “For Services to Motherland” Order of the third degree, five people “For Motherland”, six people “For Bravery” and 10 people “For Military Services” medals.