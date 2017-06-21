At least 42 dead in Central African Republic clashes: mayor

2017-06-21 05:19 | www.trend.az | 1

At least 42 people were killed on Tuesday in the Central African Republic town of Bria in fighting between rival armed factions, according to the town's mayor, a day after a peace deal was signed to end years of bloodshed, Reuters reported.

"I can say there are around 50 dead. There are 42 bodies that were taken to the hospital. There are also bodies in the neighborhoods that have not been picked up yet," Maurice Belikoussou told Reuters.