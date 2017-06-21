Azerbaijan captures member of Armenian sabotage group

2017-06-21 09:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

A reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces tried to cross the line of defense of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the contact line between the two countries’ troops June 20 evening, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement June 21.

As a result of the timely measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces suffered losses and had to retreat, according to the statement.

One member of the reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces was captured by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the statement said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.