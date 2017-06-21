New appointments in Uzbek state structures

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 21

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

New appointments have taken place in Uzbek state structures in accordance with the decree of the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Inom Majidov has been appointed minister of higher and secondary special education of Uzbekistan, according to the presidential decree.

Majidov earlier served as acting first deputy minister of higher and secondary special education of Uzbekistan.

Rustam Kasimov, who previously served as minister of higher and secondary special education of Uzbekistan, has been appointed first deputy state advisor to the Uzbek president.

Adkham Ikramov, who earlier held this post, has been appointed head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.