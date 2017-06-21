3rd International Yoga Day celebrated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2017-06-21 10:26 | www.trend.az | 1

The 3rd International Day of Yoga (21 June) is being celebrated in Azerbaijan with a series of public yoga sessions and other events in many cities, including Baku, Sumgait, Ganja and Gobustan with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Indian Embassy in Baku said in a message.

The Yoga week in Azerbaijan was launched with an open-air yoga session in Gobustan on18 June with the participation of more than 150 yoga enthusiasts from local Yoga schools, namely, Yoga Shahi, Art of living Azerbaijan and Sivananda Yoga centre, and the Indian Association in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador of India Sanjay Rana informed that Yoga is a combination of physical exercises and breathing techniques which enhances physical, mental and spiritual health of the practitioner. It consists of simple techniques which could be followed easily by persons of all ages.

Ambassador Rana also informed that during the Yoga Week in Azerbaijan, several public events are planned, including at Icherisheher (21 June), Ganja (23 June) New Sumgayit Seaside Boulevard (24 June) and Ateshgah, Surakhani (25 June). These events are open for public and there are no charges for participation. All Yoga lovers and fitness enthusiasts; beginners as well as regular practitioners could join in these sessions.

The Yoga has been growing popularity all over the world. In December 2014 the Member States of the United Nations adopted a resolution proclaiming 21 June as International Yoga Day. Since then millions of people across the world celebrate the International Day of Yoga on 21 June with much fanfare.