AZ EN RU TR

Fuel oil share at Iran’s refineries stands at 23%

2017-06-21 10:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:

The share of fuel oil (mazut) in the final output of Iran’s refineries reached 23.25 percent during the last fiscal year (ended on March 20).

According to an official report, prepared by Iran’s oil ministry and seen by Trend, Iran’s total refined oil products output was 1.74 million barrels per day, of which 23.25 percent was fuel oil.

Iran produced oil products at nine refineries (six of which are very old), during last year and the first phase of Persian Gulf Star refinery also started work in limited mode as well.

The share of fuel oil in the final products basket of some Iran refineries is very high:

Refineries

Fuel oil

Gas oil

Gasoline

LPG

Kerosene

Total major products

Abadan

21,603

16,517

9,737

2500

1,866

52,223

Kermanshah

1,210

908

620

60

281

3,079

Tehran

6,558

13,450

6,382

1,351

800

28,541

Shazand

6,050

9,914

14,917

1,206

2,864

34,951

Tanriz

3,330

6,351

3,464

579

583

14,307

Isfahan

9,859

20,033

10,801

1,911

1,332

43,936

Shiraz

1,680

3,272

1,279

239

178

6,648

Lavan

1,492

2,661

1,905

127

0

6,185

Bandar Abbas

11,408

15,938

7,477

1,186

2,002

38,011

Total

63,190

89,495

56,580

10,818

8,249

228,332

*Cubic meters per day.

Iran also produced 43,361 cubic meters per day of other oil products during last fiscal year.

Iran eyes to cut down the share of fuel oil at its refineries to 10 percent in 5 years, by renewing its old refineries.

It also plans to construct the Siraf Complex, Anahita and Bahman Geno refineries with 480,000 b/d, 150,000 b/d and 300,000 b/d refining capacity.

The country inaugurated the Persian Gulf Star Refinery’s first phase with 120,000 b/d capacity last month, but it works with restricted amount of production. The refinery’s 2nd and 3rd phases would also become operational in two years and the final capacity of the refinery would reach 360,000 b/d.

In total, Iran plans to increase the current 1.8 mb/d nominal refining capacity to 3.1 mb/d by 2022.

--

Dalga Khatinoglu is the head of Trend Agency’s Iran news service, follow him on Twitter: @dalgakhatinoglu

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər