Fuel oil share at Iran’s refineries stands at 23%

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:

The share of fuel oil (mazut) in the final output of Iran’s refineries reached 23.25 percent during the last fiscal year (ended on March 20).

According to an official report, prepared by Iran’s oil ministry and seen by Trend, Iran’s total refined oil products output was 1.74 million barrels per day, of which 23.25 percent was fuel oil.

Iran produced oil products at nine refineries (six of which are very old), during last year and the first phase of Persian Gulf Star refinery also started work in limited mode as well.

The share of fuel oil in the final products basket of some Iran refineries is very high:

Refineries Fuel oil Gas oil Gasoline LPG Kerosene Total major products Abadan 21,603 16,517 9,737 2500 1,866 52,223 Kermanshah 1,210 908 620 60 281 3,079 Tehran 6,558 13,450 6,382 1,351 800 28,541 Shazand 6,050 9,914 14,917 1,206 2,864 34,951 Tanriz 3,330 6,351 3,464 579 583 14,307 Isfahan 9,859 20,033 10,801 1,911 1,332 43,936 Shiraz 1,680 3,272 1,279 239 178 6,648 Lavan 1,492 2,661 1,905 127 0 6,185 Bandar Abbas 11,408 15,938 7,477 1,186 2,002 38,011 Total 63,190 89,495 56,580 10,818 8,249 228,332

*Cubic meters per day.

Iran also produced 43,361 cubic meters per day of other oil products during last fiscal year.

Iran eyes to cut down the share of fuel oil at its refineries to 10 percent in 5 years, by renewing its old refineries.

It also plans to construct the Siraf Complex, Anahita and Bahman Geno refineries with 480,000 b/d, 150,000 b/d and 300,000 b/d refining capacity.

The country inaugurated the Persian Gulf Star Refinery’s first phase with 120,000 b/d capacity last month, but it works with restricted amount of production. The refinery’s 2nd and 3rd phases would also become operational in two years and the final capacity of the refinery would reach 360,000 b/d.

In total, Iran plans to increase the current 1.8 mb/d nominal refining capacity to 3.1 mb/d by 2022.

