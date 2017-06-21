Fuel oil share at Iran’s refineries stands at 23%
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20
By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:
The share of fuel oil (mazut) in the final output of Iran’s refineries reached 23.25 percent during the last fiscal year (ended on March 20).
According to an official report, prepared by Iran’s oil ministry and seen by Trend, Iran’s total refined oil products output was 1.74 million barrels per day, of which 23.25 percent was fuel oil.
Iran produced oil products at nine refineries (six of which are very old), during last year and the first phase of Persian Gulf Star refinery also started work in limited mode as well.
The share of fuel oil in the final products basket of some Iran refineries is very high:
|
Refineries
|
Fuel oil
|
Gas oil
|
Gasoline
|
LPG
|
Kerosene
|
Total major products
|
Abadan
|
21,603
|
16,517
|
9,737
|
2500
|
1,866
|
52,223
|
Kermanshah
|
1,210
|
908
|
620
|
60
|
281
|
3,079
|
Tehran
|
6,558
|
13,450
|
6,382
|
1,351
|
800
|
28,541
|
Shazand
|
6,050
|
9,914
|
14,917
|
1,206
|
2,864
|
34,951
|
Tanriz
|
3,330
|
6,351
|
3,464
|
579
|
583
|
14,307
|
Isfahan
|
9,859
|
20,033
|
10,801
|
1,911
|
1,332
|
43,936
|
Shiraz
|
1,680
|
3,272
|
1,279
|
239
|
178
|
6,648
|
Lavan
|
1,492
|
2,661
|
1,905
|
127
|
0
|
6,185
|
Bandar Abbas
|
11,408
|
15,938
|
7,477
|
1,186
|
2,002
|
38,011
|
Total
|
63,190
|
89,495
|
56,580
|
10,818
|
8,249
|
228,332
*Cubic meters per day.
Iran also produced 43,361 cubic meters per day of other oil products during last fiscal year.
Iran eyes to cut down the share of fuel oil at its refineries to 10 percent in 5 years, by renewing its old refineries.
It also plans to construct the Siraf Complex, Anahita and Bahman Geno refineries with 480,000 b/d, 150,000 b/d and 300,000 b/d refining capacity.
The country inaugurated the Persian Gulf Star Refinery’s first phase with 120,000 b/d capacity last month, but it works with restricted amount of production. The refinery’s 2nd and 3rd phases would also become operational in two years and the final capacity of the refinery would reach 360,000 b/d.
In total, Iran plans to increase the current 1.8 mb/d nominal refining capacity to 3.1 mb/d by 2022.
