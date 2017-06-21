SPM certificates presented at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Students of School of Project Management (SPM) set up at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) passed course exams and received certificates of successful completion of the first training module. Presenting the certificates, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his congratulations to each student individually and wished all of them every in the further studies. Speaking about the Higher School latest events, successes and developments, he emphasized BHOS management is committed to improvement of the students’ skills and knowledge. With this view, we pay close attention to their professional development and provide them with all necessary support.

The group of SPM trainees consists of staff members of various companies and organizations including SOCAR, BP, Atlantic Waste Solutions, PAŞA Həyat Sığorta ASC and Pasha Holding.

The SPM is a joint public-private partnership initiative implemented with financial support from BP and its partners, organizational support from BHOS and technical support from Twenty Eighty Strategy Execution, leading international company providing education in the field of project management. The academic program is taught to professionals in various fields and is comprised of seven training modules. Upon successful completion of the study, the trainees will be awarded master certificate from the George Washington University.