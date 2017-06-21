UN monitoring SDG indicators in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

UN representatives are monitoring social indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan, the country’s government said in a message.

The expert mission is headed by Gereltuya Altankhuyag, according to the message.

Consultations are being held with the government of Turkmenistan and the UN country group on the processes to achieve SDGs integrated into socio-economic programs, which are being implemented in the country.

The meeting participants have highlighted the need to take a comprehensive approach to collective actions at all levels.

This envisages designing a system for measuring progress towards achieving the SDGs at ministries and agencies in Turkmenistan.

The meeting participants discussed the outcomes of the work done to analyze the existing statistical data, mechanisms for intersectoral interaction and ways of improving the system of national institutions responsible for achieving the SDGs adapted to Turkmenistan’s conditions and integrated into the country’s state policy.

Representatives of the State Committee on Statistics of Turkmenistan, a number of ministries of the country, including the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Economy and Development, the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources took part in the meeting.