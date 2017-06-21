FM: Qatar has alternative plan for overcoming isolation

2017-06-21 11:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Qatar has an alternative plan with Turkey if a number of Arab countries continue to isolate Doha politically and economically, Qatar’s media cited the country’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani as saying June 21.

Qatar’s foreign minister stressed that it is too early to disclose the details of the plan, however Oman also supports the existing plan.

He added that Qatar will not allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs.

"The activity of Al Jazeera TV channel and the relations between Qatar and neighboring countries are the internal affairs of Doha, therefore no country is entitled to interfere in Qatar's internal affairs," al-Thani said.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu