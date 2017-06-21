Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new administrative building of Narimanov District Court (PHOTO)

2017-06-21 11:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a new administrative building of the Narimanov District Court June 21.

The president viewed the stands reflecting the old building of the Narimanov District Court, as well as the projects of modern court buildings and complexes, which were co-financed by the Government of Azerbaijan together with the World Bank and developed within the framework of the project "Progressive Justice and Modern Judicial Infrastructure" implemented by the Ministry of Justice.

The president then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.