“Turkmenistan acting as transcontinental economic bridge”

2017-06-21

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan is acting as a transcontinental economic bridge of interaction among the European, Asia-Pacific and South-Asian economic systems, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Turkmen State Security Council, the country’s State News Agency reported.

Turkmenistan has a strategic location for developing its own transport communications and increasing freight traffic along the International Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), Berdimuhamedov said.

It was noted that Turkmenistan is turning into an international logistics center, and this is facilitated by the implementation of projects for the radical modernization and development of transport infrastructure.

“Considering the growth of cargo flows passing through Turkmenistan, the work is underway to ensure compliance with the country’s customs legislation, as well as control over the transportation of goods across the border, implementation of freight and other operations,” Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan’s integration into the world economic space requires respecting the priority of national interests and ensuring mutually beneficial partnership in the foreign market.