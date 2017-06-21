Iraqi authorities oppose holding of KRG’s referendum

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iraq will not allow holding any referendum that could lead to a split in the country, Iraqi media cited Salim Abdullah al-Jabouri, speaker of the Iraqi parliament, as saying June 21.

He stressed that at present, the fight against the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group must be the priority for everybody.

Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region is firmly determined to hold the independence referendum, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, said earlier.

Barzani stressed that everything has been prepared for holding the referendum.

"Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region does not intend to postpone the independence referendum each time," Barzani said.

Barzani noted that the referendum is scheduled for September 25.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that those in Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region should understand that they are not alone in the region and there are also Arabs and Turkomans living there.

“Iraq's territorial integrity is a priority for Turkey,” Erdogan said.

