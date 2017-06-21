Moldovan president on his way to Azerbaijan

2017-06-21 12:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has left for an official visit to Azerbaijan, said the website of the Moldovan president.

Dodon’s delegation includes Chairman of the Moldovan Socialist Party Zinaida Greceanii and Governor of the Gagauz Autonomous Region Irina Vlah, according to the website.

The meetings of the Moldovan president at the highest level will be held in Azerbaijan.

Igor Dodon also plans to meet with chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the country’s prime minister, as well as representatives of the Moldovan-Azerbaijani cultural community.