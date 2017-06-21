BTK railway to be ready in August 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will be ready in August 2017, Ahmet Arslan, Turkey’s minister of transport, maritime affairs and communications, said, the country’s media outlets reported June 21.

Arslan added that Turkey has almost completed construction of the BTK railway on the country’s territory, but the problem is that a landslide occurred on the Georgian section of the railway.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.