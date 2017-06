Discount rate in Azerbaijan may be reduced to 12%

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

The discount rate of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) may be reduced to 12 percent, Zakir Nuriyev, head of the country’s Banks Association, told reporters in Baku June 21.

Currently, the CBA discount rate is 15 percent.

Story still developing