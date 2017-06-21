Uzbekistan-Tajikistan trade turnover surges

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan has increased greatly in the past two years.

This was announced at an intergovernmental meeting in Dushanbe June 21, headed by Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister Davlatali Said and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rosikulov, Asia-Plus News Agency reports.

In 2016, the trade turnover between the two countries hit $69 million, which is almost 6 times more than in 2015. In January-May 2017, the trade between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan exceeded $70 million.

The intergovernmental meeting was attended by businessmen of the two countries, who urged the two governments to cancel or simplify visa regime introduced in 2000. They noted that this will favor development of bilateral trade and economic relations.