The rate of Azerbaijani manat can vary depending on the economic processes occurring in the country, head of Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), Zakir Nuriyev said June 21.

Stabilization of the manat rate in recent months does not mean it will always be at the current level, he told reporters in Baku.

