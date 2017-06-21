Stage 2 of Youth Career and Development Center project starts

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan, supported the launch of the second stage of “Youth Career and Development Center” project, implemented by the “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association Public Union.

During the first phase of project, implemented last year, 15 young people from “SOS Children’s Villages” joined “Start and improve your business” training sessions. 6 of them have developed complete business plans. During the next stage the experts from Bakcell, “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association and the International Labor Organization (ILO) will evaluate the presented business plans. Bakcell will financially support three business projects with best results during the evaluation process.

It should be mentioned, that the “Youth Career and Development Center” project is implemented in Baku by the “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association Public Union with the financial support of Bakcell as of January 2016. Throughout these years the project involved tens of young participants in the trainings on interview skills, CV composition, career development, accounting, “the main skills for becoming an active member of the trade market and professional orientation” and etc., held at the center supplied with all the necessary equipment. During the training sessions, the young participants have gained initial knowledge and skills related to career planning, finding vacancies and establishing relations with the employers, and basic IT skills needed for exploring job opportunities. “Start and improve your business” trainings, organized by the International Labor Organization (ILO) under this project is delivered by the international Master trainers and experts of the ILO.

“Start and improve your business” program is being applied in Azerbaijan on the state level by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, within the frames of execution of the nationwide self-employment program, in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev “On additional measures aimed at ensuring self-employment of the population”, dated 07 April 2016.

It should be noted that starting from 2009, within the frame of cooperation with the “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association, Bakcell has been providing its support to children and teenagers deprived from parental care and children from economically disadvantaged families.