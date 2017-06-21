SOCAR reveals volume of petrochemical output

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerkimya production union, which is a part of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, has slightly reduced the volume of production of main types of petrochemical products, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The source noted that the slight reduction is due to the temporary suspension of production at the ethylene and polyethylene plant in Sumgayit city as part of modernization of Azerkimya’s enterprises.

“Azerkimya produced 103,410 tons of ethylene in 2016, as compared to 106,700 tons in 2015, 100,260 tons of polyethylene, compared to 103,480 tons in 2015, 52,190 tons of propylene compared to 56,390 tons in 2015, as well as 22,170 tons of butane-butylene fraction, compared to 24,790 tons in 2015,” said the source.

The source pointed out that Azerkimya plans to keep the production volume at a stable level in 2017 and the company’s plans take into account the termination of operation of the ethylene and polyethylene plant for 40 days in August-September for modernization.

After the completion of the first stage of modernization, the propylene production at the ethylene and polyethylene plant is expected to rise to 150,000 tons in October 2017.

