Appointment of new Saudi crown prince won’t affect Turkey’s Middle East policy

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The replacement of 31-year-old Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz with Mohammed bin Nayef won’t affect Ankara’s Middle East policy, Yusuf Cinar, head of the Turkish analytical center, Strategic Outlook, told Trend June 21.

On June 21, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has appointed his son, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as the crown prince, replacing his nephew, Mohammed bin Nayef.

In 2015, after Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s becoming the Saudi king, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz became the minister of defense, and then was appointed the deputy crown prince.

According to Cinar, Ankara’s successful Middle East policy doesn’t depend on relations with Saudi Arabia.

The expert thinks that this replacement can be considered as fight for the throne between members of one dynasty.

He doesn’t rule out that this replacement can cause opposition sentiments within the dynasty of the Saudis, which can contribute to a split within it.

“If we take into account the former positions of Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, we can say that, having appointed his son to this place, the Saudi king hopes to secure his throne,” added Cinar.

Mohammed bin Nayef has been the crown prince of Saudi Arabia since April 29, 2015, and holds the post of deputy prime minister, interior minister. Meanwhile, he was the chairman of the Saudi Council of Political and Security Affairs.

Touching upon the relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States, the expert noted that “both Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Mohammed bin Nayef got their education in the West, and on this basis, we can say that good relations between Saudi Arabia and the US will persist”.

“It is not real that the political relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States cease, on the contrary, these relations, which are based on anti-Iranian policies, will move from the dead point,” added Cinar.

