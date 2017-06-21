Germany has no other alternative than Incirlik Air Base: expert

2017-06-21 18:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Germany has no alternative for the Incirlik Air Base, Hasan Terzi, editor-in-chief at the Turkish newspaper Son Talimat, told Trend.

The air base is a "door" to Russia, the South Caucasus, the Balkans and the Central Asia, Terzi said, adding, “Germany will lose this opportunity by stationing its air force in Jordan.”

Speaking of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Germany, where the sides are expected to mull the Incirlik base issue, Terzi noted that one should not expect any achievement during the visit.

“Such important issues are not discussed during short-term visits. Typically, they are mulled by diplomats,” he added.

The Turkish president’s visit to Germany is scheduled for July 7-8.

Earlier, the German authorities stated that Berlin temporarily suspends its participation in military operations against IS while withdrawing its forces from the Incirlik Air Base, and the responsibility for this lies with Ankara.

As a response, Turkey’s National Defense Minister Fikri Isik noted that Ankara will not allow anyone accusing Turkey of harming the fight against the “Islamic State” (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group. At the same time, he said Ankara does not intend to spoil relations with Germany.

Commenting on this, Terzi noted that relations between the countries are based primarily on national interests and not on emotions.

Terzi said millions of Turks living in Germany are a real power, and the allegations that Turkey may have an impact on Germany are not baseless.

“However, despite the influence of the Turkish community living in Germany, Ankara will not risk the future, economic and social status of these German citizens,” he added.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel visited Turkey on June 5 to discuss the presence of the German Air Force at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

Previously, Turkey blocked a group of German lawmakers from visiting the servicemen at the Incirlik Air Base prompting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to suggest that Berlin may consider moving 250 troops stationed at the air base to one of the neighboring countries.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a possible withdrawal of the German Air Force contingent from the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey poses no problem for Ankara.

Germany, after withdrawing forces from the Incirlik Air Base, will station them in Jordan.