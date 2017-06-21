President of Moldova arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

2017-06-21 19:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

President of Moldova Igor Dodon today arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Moldovan president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Moldova Igor Dodon was greeted at the airport by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.