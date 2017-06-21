US Bishop Airport evacuated after police officer injured

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, was evacuated on Wednesday morning following an "incident" that left an airport police officer injured, Reuters reports citing a statement on the airport's Facebook page.

All passengers were safe, the airport said, but did not provide details about the incident.

The police officer was stabbed inside the main terminal and taken to a hospital, according to the local NBC affiliate, citing another police officer at the scene.