China to host SCO exercises on combating cyberterrorism

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 21

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The command and staff exercises of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on combating the use of the Internet for terrorist, separatist and extremist purposes will be held in China in December 2017, Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Executive Committee Yevgeniy Sysoev told reporters in Tashkent June 21.

Sysoev noted that this will be the second online counter-terrorism exercises of the SCO member countries.

“The first such event was also held in China’s Xiamen city December 2015,” he said.

He noted that the Xiamen-2015 exercises made it possible to form a general idea of ​​the degree of readiness of the competent bodies of the SCO member countries for the mechanisms of interaction in combating terrorism and extremism.

The SCO was founded in 2001. Its members are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are the SCO observer countries, while Turkey, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.