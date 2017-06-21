Two members of ADIF Trustees Board reelected

Jalal Gasimov, chairman of Supervisory Board at Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank OJSC, and Khalid Ahadov, chairman of Management Board at the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), have been reelected to the Board of Trustees of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF), said the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) in a message on June 21.

According to the message, this decision was made on the basis of a voting held recently as part of the ABA presidium meeting.

Currently, seven people are members of the ADIF Trustees Board: Chairman Ilgar Muradov, who is a member of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), and members – Head of FIMSA’s Strategic Analysis and Risk Management Department Asim Zulfugarov, Head of the FIMSA’s Financial and Insurance Market Regulation Department Ziyaddin Allahverdiyev, Director of Macroeconomic Research Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Shaig Adigozalov, Head of Economy Ministry’s Department for Planning and Forecasting Yalchin Azizov, Chairman of Kapital Bank’s Supervisory Board Jalal Gasimov and Chairman of IBA Management Board Khalid Ahadov.

ADIF began to operate on August 13, 2007.