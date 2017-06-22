Trump says 'we have a great relationship with China' after critical tweet

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States had a "great relationship with China" as he stood beside former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, the new U.S. ambassador to Beijing.

"We have a great relationship with China and I really like President Xi," Trump said in a speech at an Iowa community college. The comment came a day after Trump said Chinese efforts to persuade North Korea to rein in its weapons programs had failed, Reuters reported.