Investments in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector - over $75B

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The total volume of investments in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector has exceeded $75 billion since 1994, a source in the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR told Trend.

In 2016, $7.35 billion was invested in the country’s oil and gas sector, according to the source.

"As of Jan. 1, 2017, the total volume amounted to $74 billion, and it has already exceeded $75 billion as of today."

Earlier, BP Vice President for the Southern Gas Corridor Joe Murphy said total investments by BP and partners in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas projects amount to $66 billion.