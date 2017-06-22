Karabakh conflict’s resolution on Russian ministry’s agenda

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The topic of settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is always on the agenda of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s efforts, Spokeswoman of the ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing June 22.

Answering the question sent earlier by Trend that whether the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement was discussed by the Russian and French foreign ministers in Moscow on June 18, Zakharova noted that the issue wasn’t discussed in detail.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.