Turkey building up defense industry - minister

2017-06-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has greatly reduced external dependence in the defense industry, the country’s Minister of National Defense Fikri Isik said, Turkish media outlets reported June 22.

Isik noted that currently, 65 percent of defense products are manufactured in Turkey.

“By 2019 we intend to localize manufacture of 85 percent of the total volume of defense products in Turkey,” said Isik.

He noted that Turkey will establish production of own military helicopters by 2018.