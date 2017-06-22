7 IS members detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Seven members of the ‘Islamic State’ (IS) terrorist group were detained in the southern Turkish province of Adana, the provincial police department said in a message June 22.

According to the message, all the detainees are citizens of Turkey, and there are facts proving their participation in illegal groups on the territory of Syria.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

