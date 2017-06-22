Azerbaijani army holds live-fire stage of large-scale drills (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

A live-fire stage of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ large-scale exercises, which started June 19, was held on June 22, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in a message.

At this stage, artillery, air defense assets, aviation, as well as other forces and formations fulfilled combat-training tasks using weapons and military equipment, says the message.

Effective use of troops and control systems was carried out with observance of the principles of modern combined arms operation in difficult relief conditions and taking into account the supposed action of the imaginary enemy, according to the message.

A live firing and fire maneuvers were carried out in various firing ranges and training areas with modern equipment, says the message.