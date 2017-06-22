Azerbaijan exempts bicycle parts’ import from paying customs duties

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has exempted the import of spare parts used for bicycle manufacturing from the payment of customs duties for a period of two years.

The relevant changes have been made to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers “On the rates of customs duties on export-import operations in Azerbaijan”.

These exemptions will come into force on July 22, 2017.

A bicycle factory, ISMA BIKES, has been operating in Azerbaijan since August 2016. The facility was built in the village of Diyalli of Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli District.

The factory has a yearly production capacity of 20,000-30,000 bicycles. The facility is provided with Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, Chinese, and Turkish equipment.