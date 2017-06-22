Dodon: Azerbaijan, Moldova have great potential to develop relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Azerbaijan and Moldova have great potential for the development of bilateral relations, President of Moldova Igor Dodon said.

He made the remarks June 22 in Baku during a one-on-one meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Dodon said he is very glad for visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Aliyev.

Azerbaijan and Moldova have very good bilateral relations, Dodon noted, adding that the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries was celebrated in May 2017.

Unfortunately, no meetings of the Azerbaijani-Moldovan intergovernmental commission have been held over the last five years, he said.

The Moldovan president expressed hope that his meeting with the Azerbaijani president will give a new impetus to the two countries’ bilateral relations, because there is a great potential for this, and this potential hasn’t been fully employed so far.

Dodon noted that there is a very big Azerbaijani diaspora in Moldova. He said the Moldovan diaspora in Azerbaijan is smaller and consists of 10-15 people, adding that he met the diaspora June 21.

Azerbaijan and Moldova have always lived in peace and friendship, Dodon noted.

He expressed confidence that even greater achievements await the two countries.